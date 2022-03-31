Uninformed Putin May Result In 'less Than Faithful' Effort To Resolve War: Pentagon

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the White House stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misled by his advisers who are afraid to inform him how terribly the war in Ukraine is progressing. According to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, the evaluations are "discomforting," as an uninformed Putin might result in a "less than faithful" attempt to resolve the conflict through peace talks. As per BBC, Kirby said, “The other thing is, you do not know how a leader like that is going to react to getting bad news.”

During a press briefing on Wednesday, when asked about “how dangerous is it that Putin is not being informed by his advisors of what is happening on the ground?” Pentagon spokesperson Kirby said that if Putin is misinformed or uninformed about what is going on within Ukraine, it is clearly a source of concern for not just the US's European allies and partners, but also for Ukraine.

Further, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said, “It is his military. It is his war. He chose it...he may not fully understand the degree to which his forces are failing in Ukraine, that is a little discomforting.”

'Putin's war has been a strategic blunder'

In addition to this, as per the White House, Putin is apparently not being informed of the entire consequences of sanctions on the Russian economy. Putin felt deceived by the Russian military, according to White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield, resulting in chronic "tension between Putin and his military leadership." She went on to say, "Putin's war has been a strategic blunder that has left Russia weaker over the long term and increasingly isolated on the world stage," BBC reported.

Furthermore, Ukrainian forces have begun attempting to recover certain territories from Russia, which on Tuesday said that operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv will be scaled back.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Fleming, the head of the UK's cyber-intelligence organisation GCHQ stated that the action contributed to signals that Russia had "massively misunderstood the situation in Ukraine. He further highlighted that some Russian soldiers have refused to carry out orders. Fleming further said that Russian President Putin has overestimated the Russian military's capacity to defeat Ukrainian forces. He added that they have seen Russian soldiers with low weaponry and morale who refuse to follow orders, torpedoing their own equipment and even shooting down their own planes unknowingly.

