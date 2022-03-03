As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, India is leaving no stone unturned to evacuate all Indian nationals from the war-torn country. India is successfully carrying out Operation Ganga, which was launched to fly back all stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine. Flights via Budapest in Hungary, and Poland, reached the Delhi airport on Thursday morning.

As the evacuation continues, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi arrived at the Delhi airport on Thursday to welcome Indian students coming back from Ukraine. Speaking to stranded nationals who arrived at Delhi, Naqvi greeted them and said that thousands have now safely been evacuated from Ukraine. Speaking about the situation at hand, the Union Minister said, “Almost thousands of nationals returned to India.”

Furthermore, he added that the evacuation process is functioning efficiently. "PM Modi is monitoring the situation. The Indian air force is also carrying out special operations and many are coming back to India with them," Naqvi said. Welcoming all students yet again, he further lauded the Centre and said that the PM is playing the role of troubleshooter. He said that everyone is being evacuated safely and added that he is praying for the safe return of all Indian nationals.

Kiren Rijiju speaks to Indian students in Slovakia

Meanwhile, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who is currently in Slovakia as a part of Operation Ganga, also interacted with Indian students there. Speaking to students who were evacuated from Ukraine to Kosice in Slovakia, Rijiju said that the government is ensuring their safe return to India. Interacting with a group of students before their departure to India, the minister added that he was in Slovakia to ensure their safety on the Prime Minister’s orders.

Kiren Rijiju, while interacting with the students, said that there is a large number of Indian nationals to be looked after. “This is not a normal time. To evacuate such large numbers of students as soon as possible requires a high level of intervention. The PM desired that the senior ministers should themselves lead the delegation. We will ensure to get you to Delhi as soon as possible,” the minister said, adding that there will be evacuation flights for them soon.

Ministers head Operation Ganga

Earlier on Monday, the Indian government decided that four Union Ministers - Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (retd) UK Singh will travel to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation of Indian nationals in war-torn Ukraine.

Scindia travelled to Romania and Moldova, while Rijiju was sent to Slovakia. Puri went to Hungary and Gen (retd) Singh was sent to Poland to manage the safe evacuation of Indians. Scindia on Wednesday had informed that around 4,800 Indian students will be evacuated from Romania in 24 flights between Wednesday and Friday amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ ANI