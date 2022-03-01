Amid Russia's ongoing offensive in Ukraine, Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh reached Poland on Tuesday, March 1, where he will coordinate the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine in the midst of a Russian invasion. The Union Minister also met and greeted at least 80 Indian students staying at the Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Warsaw. Singh reassured Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine that the Indian government is doing everything possible to ensure their safe return, and asked them to remain patient and safe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has designated four Union ministers to be on the ground in Ukraine's neighbouring countries to ensure that Indian nationals are evaluated smoothly and safely. While Singh will be in Poland, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju will be in Slovakia, and Hardeep Singh Puri will be in Slovakia and Hungary to coordinate the evacuation efforts. Meanwhile, Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in charge of the Romanian and Moldovan evacuation efforts.

#WATCH | Union Minister General (Retd) VK Singh meets 80 Indian students staying at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha at Warsaw in Poland.#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/nixuGS4aZQ — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, February 28, that the government was working around the clock to ensure the safety and security of all Indians in Ukraine. He also instructed special envoys to oversee the rescue efforts. As many as seven flights bringing stranded Indians from Ukraine would arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday (March 2) as part of "Operation Ganga," ANI reported citing government sources. The operation has been initiated by the Union government to repatriate stranded students and Indian citizens back from war-torn Ukraine.

Government dispatches around 20 flights to evacuate Indian citizens

The ANI report further stated that a number of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine have already been brought back to the country. Around 20 flights from Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, and Spice Jet have been dispatched by the government to evacuate Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

Apart from these carriers, the Indian Air Force has also been directed to evacuate Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. It should be mentioned here that one Indian student was tragically killed on the sixth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed that the student, Naveen Shekharappa, was killed in shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)