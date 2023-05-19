United States To Unveil Significant New Sanctions Targeting Russia's War Machine

Ahead of the G7 summit in Japan, the US would be unveiling new sanctions to "extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities," said a US official on Friday. The focus of the US at this summit would be many however, the main focus will remain on showing shared and continued support for Ukraine, added the US official.

US to hit hard on Russia with new sanctions

While talking about the three-day event, the US administration official said, "We have taken an array of actions to hold Russia accountable. In coordination with our G7 partners, we've put in place the largest set of sanctions and export control actions ever imposed on a major economy." It is to be noted that Washington has the plan to blacklist about 70 companies and organisations for selling restricted US products to Russia. Further, the official stated, "We will continue to expand export controls to make it even harder for Russia to sustain its war machine." He asserted that as many as 300 fresh sanctions would also be revealed against individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft by the US. Meanwhile, the leaders attending the G7 summit have discussed the "situation in Ukraine", according to the official Twitter handle of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. Taking to Twitter, Kishida wrote,

Furthermore, the same support can be witnessed from the UK PM Rishi Sunak. Taking to Twitter, Sunak wrote, "Ensuring Ukraine wins is the most important thing we can do for global peace and security. We are banning all imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminium and nickel. Sanctions are having a clear impact on degrading Putin’s war effort. The G7 stands united with (Ukraine)." Its to be noted that the UK has also banned imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminium and nickel. The statement by the UK PM comes amid the G7 summit 2023 meeting.