Akhmat Units Ready To Besiege Bakhmut, 'clear It From NATO & Ukraine': Chechen Leader

Ukraine's Bakhmut, which has been the epicenter of the bloodiest battle between Kyiv and Moscow's troops, now faces the threat of being besieged by the Akhmat commando force. According to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, the unit is prepared to head to the frontline city for a special operation.

"Akhmat [commando] units are ready to move to Artemovsk (Bakhmut). I have already signed the corresponding message to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief saying the Akhmat units are ready to take control of the city and to clear it from NATO and Ukrainian satanists," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"The fighters are in combat readiness. We are only waiting for the orders. Several units are already on the way to the zone of the special military operation," he added. Kadyrov showed conviction that Bakhmut would soon be "liberated" and won't fall into the hands of Ukrainian forces. "In the near future we will liberate the city, despite all sorts of fake news about some terrible counterattack by the Ukrainian army," he continued.

Akhmat commando units and Russian MoD join forces

The leader also revealed that the force has joined hands with Russia's defence ministry to capture the region. "We have already begun to develop our own strategy for this area together with the Russian Defense Ministry and with due regard for the tactics being used by the enemy and the resources available to us. Believe me, the tactic will yield positive results," said Kadyrov, a Putin ally.

Meanwhile, Ukraine accused Russian forces on Saturday of using phosphorus bombs to target Bakhmut. The weapons are used to create a massive firestorm in the targetted region, thus sabotaging enemy positions, equipment, and infrastructure. They can also be used to make a smokescreen that can display troop movement during the night.