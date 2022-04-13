UN's Antonio Guterres Says 'we Need To Silence Guns'; Cites Rising Food & Fuel Prices

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for the earliest cessation of the Russia-Ukraine war stating that conflict is amplifying multi-fold challenges for the rest of the world. Addressing a press conference, Guterres highlighted that apart from the physical and economical challenges that are being perceived by the unabated devastation of Ukraine, there are greater repercussions of war that are affecting every nation in some way or the other.

‘We need to silence guns for people of the world’

UN Secretary-General emphasized that the war had fueled a three-pronged crisis of food, energy, and finance on the globe, and it is collectively wreaking havoc on some of the world's highly vulnerable countries and economies.

“We are now facing a perfect storm that threatens to devastate the economies of developing countries,” he said. UN Secretary-General further underscored the need of stopping the war immediately, stating that 'our world cannot afford it and we need to silence the guns for the people of the world.'

Antonio Guterres also launched the UN Task Team’s first Report on the consequences of the war on global food security, energy and finance. The report highlighted that other than Ukrainians, there are 1.7 billion people who will be exposed to challenges of availability of food and poverty.

‘1.7 billion people will face food disruptions due to war’

“As many as 1.7 billion people — one-third of whom are already living in poverty — are now highly exposed to disruptions in food, energy and finance systems that are triggering increases in poverty and hunger. Thirty-six countries count on Russia and Ukraine for more than half of their wheat imports — including some of the poorest and most vulnerable countries in the world,” the report had cited.

Describing the exponential rise in the prices of basic commodities and fuel, the UN Task team’s report mentioned, “Prices were already on the rise — the war has made a bad situation far worse. Wheat and maize prices have been very volatile since the war began, but are still 30 per cent higher just since the start of the year. At the same time, Russia is a top energy supplier. Oil prices are up more than 60 per cent over the past year, accelerating the prevailing trends. The same goes for natural gas prices, which have risen by 50 per cent in recent months and fertilizer prices have more than doubled.”

‘War has a direct link with rising food and fuel prices’

In addition, the analysis demonstrates that rising food prices are linked to social and political instability in Ukraine. “As prices climb, so does hunger and malnutrition — especially for young children. Inflation is rising, purchasing power is eroding, growth prospects are shrinking, development is being stalled and in some cases, gains are receding. Many developing economies are drowning in debt, with bond yields already on the rise since last September, leading to increased risk premiums and exchange rate pressures. This has set in motion a potentially vicious circle of inflation and stagnation,” the report highlighted.