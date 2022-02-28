Considering the recent developments in Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council has called for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Monday. A UNGA Emergency Special Session is held for the first time since 1982.

Ukraine: For the 1st time since 1982, the UN Security Council has called for a #UNGA Emergency Special Session, to be held on Monday.



Get background information on such sessions here:

It is to be noted that India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's military operations against Ukraine.

Considering a war raging in Ukraine with four operational nuclear power plants and various waste facilities including Chernobyl, the UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

Ukraine agrees to start peace talks with Russia

Earlier on Sunday, it was learned that following a phone call with Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to start peace talks with Russia. Zelenskyy’s office informed that he had agreed to send a delegation to a meeting on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the Pripyat River. This will be the first talk since Russia's invasion of Ukraine that would be held without preconditions. In a statement, Zelenskyy said, “We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River".

On the other hand, amid tensions with the West over the invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert. It is learned that the Russian defence minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff are directed to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty”. Putin's order has raised the threat concerning the tensions with the West over attack on Ukraine could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, massive explosions were reported near Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowing the country will stand its ground.

It is learned that though Russia's forces still advancing the invasion with street fighting, bombing, missiles, many troops have died at the hands of Ukraine and the number is worse than Moscow thought it would suffer.

