The UN Security Council (UNSC) hall broke out in rare applause on Friday after the members observed a moment of silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the wake of Russia's attack in Ukraine. At least 137 Ukrainian civilians and military personnel were killed in the ex-Soviet nations after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a full-scale attack on Ukraine.

Ukrainian permanent representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya on Friday, called on the participants in the chamber to honour the deceased who fell victim to the "unprovoked'' military aggression launched by Russia. The cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and several others were bombed by Russian forces in a "premeditated" attack, causing severe damage to life and property. Schools, residential buildings were demolished as the Ukrainian sky lit with air missiles fired by the Russian Air Force.

"I will ask all of you to dedicate a moment of complete silence to pray, or to mediate if you do not believe in God, for peace," Ukraine's permanent representative to UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya said at the UNSC meeting on Friday.

"To pray for souls of those who have been already killed, for souls of those who may be killed," he added.

Kyslytsya also requested the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya to "pray for salvation" of the unfortunate moment of crisis in Ukraine. Shortly after Nebenzya interrupted his Ukrainian counterpart to note a moment of silence "for those who died in Donbas region" - one of the Ukraine's break-away regions recognised as "independent" by Russian President Putin - after Russia launched its military operation on Thursday. Following the brief prayer, Kyslytsya thanked the room full of diplomats shortly after which the council members spontaneously broke out into rare applause, CNN reported. Nebenzya did not take part in the clapping.

Russia can veto this resolution, but cannot veto our voices.



Russia cannot veto the truth.



Russia cannot veto our principles.



Russia cannot veto the Ukrainian people.



Russia cannot veto the UN Charter.



And Russia will not veto accountability. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) February 25, 2022

Russia faces criticism for vetoing UN resolution

The incident took place after the UNSC members concluded the voting process on the resolution against Russian aggression was forwarded by US and Albania, slamming Russia for its hostilities against Ukraine. The voting ended with 11 members for the resolution, 1 against, and 3 abstentions. India, China, and UAE abstained from participating in the voting process, as a mere symbolic condemnation of the motion.

The resolution was vetoed by Russia, which is currently the president of the UNSC under 'revolving presidency's rule. Later, at least 50 nations signed a joint agreement chastising Russia for "abusing" its veto power for using it against the proposal. The 50 nations have now collectively decided to take the matter to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) "to hold Russia accountable" for the devastation and loss of life due to the uncalled-for attack on its neighbour, the joint statement said, as read by US permanent representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

(Image: AP/ANI)