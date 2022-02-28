The UN Security Council (UNSC) has failed to reach its "primary responsibility" for the maintenance of international peace security, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya said on Sunday. Addressing the UNSC meeting, he added that the council did not even "hint at an attempt to reach a constructive solution...yet 2 days ago we blocked a draft specifically for the reason that was both one-sided and unbalanced...we have not seen a new resolution since then," ANI reported.

Nebenzya's remarks come two days after Russia vetoed the UNSC draft resolution that condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's full-scale military operations on Ukraine. The proposal was forwarded by US and Albania was voted for by 11 members, one against and three abstentions. India, UAE and China had abstained from the voting process. Nebenzya also defended Russia's move saying that "the Russian army does not threaten civilians in Ukraine, they are not shelling civilian infrastructure." He also warned that the Ukrainian nationalists now pose threat to civilians as they have "effectively seized hostages to use as human shields."

Ukraine envoy counters Russian counterpart at the UNSC

Reverting Nebenzya's accusations, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN, Sergey Kyslytsya noted that at least 16 children have been killed since February 24 as informed by Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko. He continued, as per Kyiv's education ministry more than 3,50,000 school children have now lost access to children. He further accounted for the result of an impactful counterattack by the Ukrainian army against Russians, "enemy losses as of February 27 have amounted to nearly 4,300 and over 200 taken as prisoners of War; Russia denies. Ukraine had opened the hotline for relatives of Russian soldiers who can't be contacted. Over hundred calls from Russian mothers be received during the first hour," Kyslytsya said.

Observing the deteriorating situation between Kyiv and Moscow, he stressed that "it is extremely alarming the Russian president has been sorted today to open nuclear blackmail. The world must take this threat very seriously." He also condemned Minsk for allegedly being involved with Moscow in the arms aggression against Ukraine. "Since the beginning of the Russian aggression this country (Belarus) has provided its territory for the Russian offensive," the Ukrainian representative to UN said.

The verbal spat between the diplomats come as Ukraine agreed to Russia's offer of diplomatic talks over the ongoing military conflict. The representatives from respective countries are scheduled to meet today in the Gomel region of Belarus. For a recap, both Moscow and Kyiv waded into war after several days of heightened tensions at the east European borders as Russia amassed around 1,50,000 troops. Later, Moscow unilaterally recognised two breakaway Ukrainian rebel-held regions as "independent" further infuriating Kyiv. The subsequent moves by Russia led Western leaders to impose heft sanctions on Putin and his cabinet, including Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and several other senior officials. In addition, the US, UK Canada, and European Union (EU) have also hinted towards imposing SWIFT sanctions on Russian banks to levy maximum "consequential" damage on its economy.

