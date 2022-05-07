UNSC Members Express 'strong Support' For Guterres' Call For Peace In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the members of the United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted its first statement on Ukraine since Russia's military action began on February 24. The UNSC members, including Russia, agreed on a statement expressing "strong support" for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to find a peaceful solution to the 10-week-old "dispute." The agreement over the UN statement came in a scheduled meeting that took place on later Friday.

UN statement omits 'war,' 'conflict' or 'invasion' to denote situation in Ukraine

The UN statement does not mention Russia's ongoing military action in Ukraine as war or an invasion, as many council members call it. The statement also doesn’t mention a "special military operation" as Moscow refers to it. The statement omitting these words to describe the situation in Ukraine comes as Russia, which holds veto power in the council, blocked all previous attempts to adopt a presidential statement in the past. Moscow had earlier vetoed any statement condemning the action.

According to international reports, the UN statement "expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" and "recalls that all member states have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means." It further mentions that "the Security Council expresses strong support for the efforts of the secretary-general in the search for a peaceful solution," the statement says, and requests Guterres to brief members "in due course."

Reacting to the council statement, Secretary-General Guterres said that the UNSC was speaking with one voice for peace. "Today, for the first time, the Security Council spoke with one voice for peace in Ukraine. As I have often said, the world must come together to silence the guns and uphold the values of the UN Charter," the secretary-general said in a statement. Guterres in his recent visits to Moscow and Kyiv made agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the evacuation of civilians from the most affected regions of Ukraine including Mariupol.

