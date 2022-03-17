UNSC Set To Convene Debate Over Russia-Ukraine War After 6 Nations Demand Open Talks

Amid the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to conduct a meeting on March 17 to hold talks on the ongoing crisis in the war-ravaged eastern European country. At the request of six member states, quintessentially the West, the UNSC session will hold rounds of debate on sanctions on Moscow. The UNSC is expected to vote on a Russian humanitarian resolution that they have sharply criticised over no mention of Moscow's war against its neighbour after the nations sought an open session on Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the UN mission of the United Kingdom, which is one of the six countries that requested the meeting, tweeted, "Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all."

The session is said to aim at putting forth the demand for the protection of civilians in vulnerable situations in Ukraine and advance talks for safe corridors for humanitarian aid and people seeking to exit the war-torn country. The draft resolution is expected to underscore the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to rapidly evacuate all civilians. The UNSC resolution is slated to be voted on by the UNSC member states on Friday, March 18.

Russia's humanitarian resolution to UN

Kyslytsya's remarks come against a decree forwarded by the Russian Federation at the United Nations that sought protection for civilians in a "vulnerable situation" in Ukraine. The draft resolution proposed by the Russian permanent representative at the UN expressed grave concern over the deteriorating humanitarian crisis and called for a safe passage for aid and those willing to evacuate the conflict zones, without mentioning the war. "We firmly believe that it is the duty of the international community despite geopolitical differences to make every effort possible to minimise humanitarian consequences for the civilian population in Ukraine," the Russian appeal to the UN said. Russia also called on "all parties concerned" to "strictly observe" international humanitarian law, without identifying the parties. Further it also accused the West of promoting "anti-Russian line."