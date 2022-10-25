UNSC Set To Hold Discussion Over Ukraine's 'dirty Bomb' Threat, Says Russian FM Lavrov

Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, on Monday, said that the Russian Federation plans to rope in more international entities, including involving UN Security Council to hold a discussion "today or tomorrow" over Kyiv's alleged plans to use a so-called radioactive "dirty bomb". Russia's foreign minister expressed discontentment over the West's blatant rejection of Russia's what they labelled as "lies" about Kyiv's plans of staging a false flag assault, state-affiliated agency Tass reported. The US, UK, France, and others dismissed such claims as "not serious".

'Unfounded denials of our Western colleagues': Lavrov laments

On Monday, Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, reportedly called Tony Radakin, the UK’s chief of the Defence Staff, and accused Ukraine of hatching plans of using the "dirty bomb" and later blamed Moscow. He also held a telephone conversation with United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss the accusations against Ukraine. Lavrov on Monday said that the Western officials were refusing to take seriously Russia's concerns about the potential provocation on part of Ukraine.

"The unfounded denials of our Western colleagues that all this is fiction, and that Russia itself plans to do something similar to blame the Zelenskyy regime -- this is not a serious conversation," Interfax quotes Lavrov as saying.

US, the UK, and France had earlier in a joint statement said that Russia's claims were "transparently false," warning against using such pretexts to escalate the conflict. In a joint statement, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna tweeted the joint statement with her US and UK counterparts, saying that the world "would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation." Secretary of State for the US, Antony Bliken, tweeted that he spoke to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to "reject Russia's false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory". Kremlin stated that Russian Defense Minister Shoigu had also spoken to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighting the risks. Pentagon, although, said that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "rejected any pretext for Russian escalation" in the phone call held between the two counterparts.