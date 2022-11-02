UNSC To Conduct Vote On Russian Proposal To Investigate Ukraine Bio Lab Activities: Report

As the brutal war in Eastern Europe continues unabated, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday will schedule a vote on a Russian proposal to start an inquiry into the operations of biological laboratories in war-torn Ukraine. A diplomatic source told Sputnik that UNSC will vote on a draft resolution requesting the formation of an investigative committee on November 2 afternoon. Furthermore, the source said, “There is a vote on the Russian Federation’s text on bioweapons".

According to the Sputnik report, Russia in a letter sent last week to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Michel Xavier Biang, UNSC President for October, requested that a commission should probe compliance by the United States and Ukraine with their biological research obligations.

This request has been made as the commission would work to shed more light on US biological research projects that Russia claims may have involved potentially dangerous military research in Ukraine.

Besides this, last week, Moscow released a 310-page document to council members, saying that the US Defense Department is supporting this biological activity in Ukraine, PTI reported. Furthermore, a draft resolution that would permit the Security Council to form a committee made up of the 15 council members to look into Russia's claims that has been included in the document along with an official complaint to the Security Council that was authorised underneath the Article VI of the 1972 biological weapons convention.

IAEA starts probe in Ukraine following Russia's 'dirty Bomb' accusation

In the meantime, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that it has begun inspections in war-torn Ukraine as part of its "independent verification" of Moscow's assertions that Kyiv is producing "dirty bombs". Director General Rafael Grossi of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog highlighted that "IAEA inspectors had begun – and would soon complete – verification activities at (the) two locations in Ukraine".

IAEA said in a statement that Grossi later this week will deliver his initial conclusions about the inspections. Additionally, this examination has been conducted after getting a formal request from the Ukrainian government to send inspection teams.

According to the statement, the Russian Federation claimed that the two locations are involved in activities related to the potential production of dirty bombs. This prompted Ukraine to make the request. Finding any "possible undeclared nuclear activities" or items related to the production of dirty bombs is the aim of the safeguard's inspections.

DG Grossi said IAEA safeguards inspectors had begun – and would soon complete – verification activities at two locations in #Ukraine, following a request from the 🇺🇦 government. Later this week he will provide his initial conclusions from these activities. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) October 31, 2022

