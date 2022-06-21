UNSC To Consider 'incitement To Violence' Among Reasons Behind Russia's War In Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, June 21, will consider the issue of incitement to violence as one of the causes of the Russian military offensive against Ukraine. The agenda of the meeting, which is due to be held at the UN headquarters in New York, is "Incitement to violence leading to atrocity crimes," Ukrinform reported. The meeting of the UNSC with regards to incitement of violence comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its day 118.

The meeting of the UNSC is set to commence at 7:30 pm (IST) on 21 June. Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will address the UNSC meeting on 21 June. The members of the Security Council and representatives of the invited countries are expected to make remarks about the causes of war, including the role of propaganda and hate speech in Russia, as per the Ukrinform report. Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, will also address the UNSC meeting. Reportedly, Albania, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council in June, initiated the consideration of the issue.

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of committing atrocities in Ukraine

Earlier in April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensyy had accused Russia of committing atrocities in Ukraine. In his virtual address at the UN Security Council, Zelenskyy said that those responsible should be held for war crime charges in front of a tribunal. He said that civilians have been tortured and added, "They cut off limbs, cut their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children," according to AP. He said those who killed the people and the ones who had given these orders "must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes" in front of a tribunal. It is pertinent to note here that ever since Russian troops started pulling out from Bucha and other key towns and villages of Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have revealed tragedies inflicted by the former in the regions.

Russian Ambassador walks out of UNSC meeting

Earlier on 6 June, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia walked out of a UN Security Council meeting after European Council President Charles Michel accused Russia of causing global food crisis. Addressing Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia directly at the UNSC meeting, Charles Michel said that he witnessed millions of tons of grain and wheat stranded in containers at the Ukrainian port of Odesa. He accused Russia of targeting transport infrastructure and grain storage facilities which he stressed is "driving up food prices."

Inputs from AP

Image: AP