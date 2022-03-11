Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has decided to meet on Friday at Moscow's request to discuss its claims against the US conducting “military biological activities on the territory of Ukraine.” As reported by the Associated Press, council diplomats confirmed the meeting would convene at 10 a.m. EST, on March 11, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

This development comes as Russia appealed to the UNSC to hold a meeting today to hold talks on "US military biological on Ukrainian territory", the claim which Washington dismissed as "laughable". "Russia Mission asked for a meeting of the Security Council for March 11 to discuss the military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine," Russian First Deputy Permanent envoy to UN Dmitry Polyanskiy wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday. His call for a UNSC meeting comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused the US of using Ukraine to run bio-labs "to experiment on pathogens."

Russian Mission asked for a meeting of #SecurityCouncil for 11 March to discuss the military biological activities of the US on the territory of #Ukraine https://t.co/51LOJwi6zy — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) March 10, 2022

Earlier this week, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, accused the US of conducting biological activities in Ukraine. Ever since the Russian Defence Ministry has continued to study materials on implementation of military biological programs of the US and its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement released on Facebook. Citing credible information, Moscow accused the US Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) of "financing and conducting" military biological research in Ukraine. "Details of the UP-4 project came to be known, which was implemented with the participation of laboratories in Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv designed for a period up to 2020," Russia said.

As per Russian Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops chief, Igor Kirillov, Ukraine holds about a network of 30 bio-labs, contracted by the US DTRA. On February 24, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, these labs received orders to dispose of all stockpiled bio-agents stockpiled, Kirillov said. On the other hand, the Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov also early in February alleged that the US is the only country that has failed to fulfill its commitment under chemical weapon convention by not giving up its chemical weapon arsenal.

US rejects report about bio-labs in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the US has rejected all accusations of running military bio-activities on Ukrainian territory and rebuffed Moscow's claims as "propaganda and disinformation." In response to Zakharova's remarks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, on Wednesday, issued a public warning saying that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine. Psaki further called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and tweeted: “This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine.” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby also described Russia's claim as “a bunch of malarkey.”

