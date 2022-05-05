UNSC To Discuss Civilians & Infrastructure Protection In War-torn Ukraine On May 5 Meet

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has reached its 71st day, with Moscow relentlessly bombarding Ukrainian cities, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday will convene to address and discuss how to safeguard Ukrainian citizens and civilian infrastructure in the war-torn nation amid the Russian aggression. According to an Ukrinform report, this subject will be reviewed within the framework of the Republic of Belarus's recently announced agenda for 2022, "Maintaining Peace and Security in Ukraine."

Furthermore, Ukraine has been invited to attend the meeting. Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, is slated to speak, Ukrinform reported.

In addition to this, the United States, which is holding the Security Council presidency, raised this issue. According to Ukrinform report, the United States' Permanent Representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated previously that Russia's war on Ukraine is one of the Security Council's top priorities in May.

Meanwhile, in response to the European Union's "Russophobic policies," Russia has chosen to skip the UNSC meeting with the EU Political and Security Committee (PSC), according to Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's permanent representative to the council.

Russia announces decision to boycott UNSC meeting

Polyanskiy said on his Telegram channel that the "informal" meeting is an effort to "put out the fire of the Ukrainian crisis by adding gasoline," Tass reported. As per media reports, the action is expected to exacerbate the chasm between Russia, the United Nations, and its allies.

Highlighting the decision to boycott the UNSC meeting, the Russian ambassador claimed, “We made this decision in connection with the clearly hostile and Russophobic policy of the EU, which is actively trying to ‘put out’ the fire of the Ukrainian crisis by adding gasoline to it," as per media reports. Polyanskiy went on to accuse the EU leadership of gaslighting the Ukraine conflict by sending additional armaments to Kyiv.

It is worth noting that, since the unjustified invasion of Ukraine commenced on February 24, Russia has been slapped with a slew of sanctions and has been kicked out of a number of major international organisations, including the UN agencies. After allegedly committing war crimes in Bucha and bombing civilian buildings and hospitals in multiple Ukrainian cities, Moscow was expelled from the UN Human Rights Council.

Apart from this, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on May 9 suggested a fresh set of penalties that will be imposed on Russia, like a total oil embargo on Russian oil imports, and the goal of reducing Europe's energy dependency on Moscow by the end of 2022. Officials from the European Commission have submitted a draught proposal to member countries describing the additional sanctions, which are aimed mostly at Moscow's energy industry and banks, including Sberbank, Russia's largest lender.

(Image: AP)