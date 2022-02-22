As tensions between Moscow and Kyiv continue to mount, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to convene an emergency meeting on Ukraine's situation today. The session comes at the request of Kyiv, the US, Mexico, and six other European countries just after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered recognition of the independence of separatist regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - in eastern Ukraine on Monday. The meeting is set to commence at 9 pm (New York time).

The UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting today on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/f2Lu0lyp6t — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Russia, which currently holds the presidency of the UNSC under rotational rule, is to determine the nature of the meeting i.e. if it will be held in open or close format. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya said in a letter to his Russian counterpart that Kyiv's request for the meeting comes in the wake of Putin's aggressive actions that exacerbated threat to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, UN Charter, and a 2014 UN General Assembly resolution, AP reported. At the UNSC, unanimous action or statement against Russia is highly unlikely as Moscow's ability to veto remains a vital issue.

US, its Allies call for UNSC meeting

The UNSC meeting was requested by Washington and its allies, including France after US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to prohibit all new trade investment and financing by Americans to, from and with the "so-called" Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR, respectively.) The announcement came hot on the heels of Putin's decree to acknowledge the independence of breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine provinces, as proposed by State Duma last month. The decision followed a meeting of the Russian Presidet with French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier in the day.

Both Macron and Scholz expressed resentment over Putin's decision amid escalated shelling across the frontlines of separatist regions held by Russia-backed rebels and the Ukrainian military on the other side. Putin signed the proposal despite repeated warnings from the West over potential sanctions and coordinated response against further Russian threats to Ukraine, which the US claims to be Moscow's pretext for an attack. The developments come as Russia has continued to amass troops on frontiers of the Ukraine-Russia border with Biden certain over Russia's decision to invade. Ever since the escalation of the standoff, Western and Russian leaders have engaged on several occasions to make last-ditch efforts to prevent the potential crisis from converting into a full-blown war.

(With AP inputs)

(Image: AP)