UP CM Yogi Interacts With Indian Students Evacuated From Ukraine, Lauds PM Modi's Efforts

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday interacted with Indian students who were safely evacuated to India recently from war-struck Ukraine. Sharing a video on Twitter, CM Adityanath spoke about the safe arrival of Indian students back to their homeland. He also lauded Operation Ganga and the PM Modi government's swift actions to bring Indians back home.

In the video posted on Twitter, CM Yogi noted that 74 students from Gorakhpur were stranded in Ukraine when the war between Russia and Ukraine erupted. 70 of the 74 students have been returned to the country, with the remaining students are still being processed. In the video, Yogi Adityanath hailed the efforts made by the Modi government at the Centre, also lauding Operation Ganga for evacuating stranded Indian nationals in war-struck areas.

However, It is not the first time that Yogi Adityanath has interacted with evacuated students. Earlier on Sunday, he interacted with students who returned from Ukraine and stated that "such a successful and systematic operation" to evacuate Indians has never been conducted before. Slamming the dirty politics surrounding the evacuation of stranded Indians, CM Adityanath noted that some people are engaged in dirty politics and don't want the students to return home safely.

Operation Ganga and PM Modi's diplomacy

Soon after Russia initiated a war against its neighbouring country, the Ukrainian air-space was closed. With no flights arriving or leaving Ukraine, the process of evacuation became complex. It was under such an alarming situation that the government of India launched "Operation Ganga". CM Yogi Adityanath praised the efforts of the government of India to evacuate and bring back the stranded Indians through the initiative. Notably, through Operation Ganga, the Indian government aims to bring back the stranded Indian citizens at its own expense amidst the ravaging war. Furthermore, the government is also assisting Indian nationals who have sought asylum in neighbouring countries including Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova, and Poland. Yogi Adityanath joined Union Minister Anurag Thakur in lauding PM Modi's tactful initiative to bring back Indian citizens, mostly students, from war-torn Ukraine. CM Yogi stated that it was because of Modi's personal relations with Ukraine's neighbouring nations that these countries allowed Indian citizens into their border areas and later the government of India was able to bring them back.

Notably, the Centre deployed its four Union Ministers to oversee the evacuation process at the onset of war. These Ministers represented the Centre as special envoys of India. Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia went to Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju handled the evacuation efforts in Slovakia, Hardeep Singh Puri headed the operations in Hungary whereas Gen (Retd) VK Singh was in Poland to manage the evacuation of Indian nationals.