Ursula Von Der Leyen Addresses EP On Ukraine Crisis, Asks Putin To Let Stranded Ships Go

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen addressed the European Parliament on Wednesday raising concerns about Russia's aggression in Ukraine after one month of the conflict. She talked about various things including Russia blocking ships carrying wheat in the Black Sea. She stated that hundreds of wheat-laden ships are currently stranded in the Black Sea due to Putin's action and that the consequences of this will be felt from Lebonan, Egypt and Tunisia to the far east. She then called on Putin to let those ships go otherwise he will not only be responsible for the war but also for famine and hunger.

The European Commission President said that every day they watch in horror the images coming from the besieged Ukrainian cities, the devastation of Mariupol, Kharkiv and the outskirts of Kyiv. She continued by saying that fresh food has become a luxury, hospitals and pharmacies are running out of medicines in Ukraine. Hundreds of people have been detained by Russian occupation forces.

The reality of Russian occupation of Ukraine is terrifying.



Yet Ukrainians keep taking to streets to protest against the invasion.



Today the Ukrainian flag is the flag of freedom.



She stated that thousands of Ukrainians keep taking to the streets to protest against the invasion, who are waiving the blue and yellow flag in the faces of occupying forces and they haven't stopped even after Russian forces have beaten them and shot some of them. She went on to say with huge applause that if freedom has a name, its name is Ukraine and the Ukrainian flag is the flag of freedom today.

She claimed that they are making efforts to make this war a strategic failure for Putin. She bought up the fact that they imposed the fourth package of sanctions against Russia last week and now they are restricting Russia's access to their markets and that they are stopping new European investment across Russia's energy sector. Leyen further stated that they continue to pressure Russian elites who are close to Putin by hunting down their yachts, prestigious villas and expensive cars because those who sustain Putin's war should not be able to enjoy the lavish lifestyle while bombs are falling on Ukraine.

Over 3 million people have left Ukraine

She also talked about the fact that more than 3 million people have left Ukraine, and half of them are children. She claimed that every second a child from Ukraine arrives in their Union. She stated that they will mobilise massive resources to support the member states hosting people fleeing the war.

