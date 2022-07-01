Ursula Von Der Leyen Addresses Ukrainian Parliament, Assures EU's Full Support During War

On July 1, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Union Commission, spoke to a special session of the Ukrainian Parliament. Speaking to the Verkhovna Rada, she said that Ukraine now has a clear European perspective and is a candidate to join the EU, hence, today is a time to celebrate this historic achievement.

It is worth noting that Leyen addressed the Ukrainian parliament for the first time since the EU granted Ukraine candidate status. She said, "Ukraine now has a clear European perspective and is a candidate to join the EU. So today is a moment to celebrate this historic milestone. A victory of determination and resolve. And a victory for the whole movement that started eight years ago in the Maidan."

Leyen thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for inviting her to speak at the Ukrainian parliament's special session. She praised Ukrainians for standing firm against Russian aggression. Further, the EU Chief reaffirmed that Europe would do everything in its power to support Ukraine in winning this conflict and that the Union would not stop until the war-torn nation triumphs.

During the session, Leyen stated that Ukraine's reconstruction and its European path will go hand in hand. She emphasised that massive investments will be required to rebuild the war-torn nation. However, she added that in order to maximise the impact of investments and foster business confidence, they must be combined with a new wave of reforms.

Zelenskyy to announce Ukraine's EU membership negotiations

On July 1, the Ukrainian President is expected to make an announcement regarding Ukraine's EU membership negotiations. On June 30, in a video address, Zelenskyy announced, "Our priority, which will also be a task that all representatives of our country will have to complete as quickly as possible, is to prepare for the beginning of the negotiations on (our EU) membership. Government officials, deputies and diplomats need to work on this 24 hours a day, seven days a week. By the way, tomorrow there will be news on this issue. Ukraine’s European integration cannot be stopped."

At a summit in Brussels on June 23, EU leaders approved the decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status to join the EU. The next day, on June 24, Zelenskyy urged people to focus on the fact that Ukraine has been granted EU candidate status rather than how much work remains to be done before it can join.

