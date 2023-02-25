Ursula Von Der Leyen Finds China's Peace Plan Dubious, Says Beijing Is On 'Russia's Side'

The European Union remained unconvinced of China's peace plan for war-torn Ukraine, stating that Beijing has already picked sides and is supporting Moscow. According to South China Morning Post, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen refuted China's long-standing claim that it holds a neutral stance in the war.

“You have to see [the paper] against a specific backdrop. And that is the backdrop that China has taken a side by signing an unlimited friendship right before invasion of Ukraine started,” she said, talking about a cooperation deal signed by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in February last year before Russia launched its invasion.

“So we will look at the principles of course, but we will look at them against the backdrop that China has taken sides," she added.

Leyen's remarks also resonated with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who told German state broadcaster ZDF that the world must not be deceived by China. “We should have no illusions about China. They have up until now not taken a stand against Russia," he said.

China proposes a peace plan

The leader's remarks come after China released a 12-pointer peace proposal formulated for Ukraine on Friday, the day when the Russia-Ukraine war completed its first anniversary. The plan disapproved of the use of sanctions and nuclear warfare and urged nations not to "fan the flames" of the conflict.

Furthermore, it said that the world must get rid of its “cold war mentality” and avoid “bloc confrontation” at all costs. “The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs. Relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ against other countries, so as to do their share in de-escalating the Ukraine crisis and create conditions for developing countries to grow their economies and better the lives of their people,” it said, taking a dig at Europe and the United States.