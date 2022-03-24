US Abstains From Voting On Russian Resolution In UNSC Meet; Know Why

While the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday turned down a resolution tabled by Russia on growing humanitarian needs in Ukraine, the United States, India, and 11 other council members abstained from voting. While Russia and China voted in favour of the resolution, no other countries voted against the resolution and the remaining Security Council members abstained.

The United States which has been leading the front in condemning Russia's aggressive military operations in Ukraine and further calling out for an end to the war was also among the council members to abstain from voting on the resolution in view of Russia's invasion.

Speaking on the country's stand on the Russian resolution, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, took to Twitter and said, "In a unified protest vote, 13 members of the Security Council abstained from Russia’s farcical resolution deflecting blame for the humanitarian crisis it has created in Ukraine."

Why did United States abstain from voting on Russian resolution in the UNSC?

Further explaining the reason behind abstaining, she said: “To state the obvious, Russia does not care about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions and the millions of lives and dreams the war has shattered. Russia is the aggressor, the attacker, the invader, the sole party in Ukraine engaged in a campaign of brutality against the people of Ukraine.”

Also accusing Russia of using the Council for covering its brutality, Thomas-Greenfield called it "really unconscionable" that Russia had the audacity to bring a resolution seeking the help of the international community to solve the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine that it alone has created.

"Mark my words, Russia will continue to be held accountable for what it is doing to the people in Ukraine. It is attempting to make the Council complicit in its flimsy fabrications by putting forward a resolution that makes no mention of its role as the sole cause of this crisis," she noted further affirming, “We will play no part in that.”

(Image: AP/@USAMBUN/Twitter)