US Acting As Instigator Of Tensions, Says Kremlin Official Over Nuland's Remark On Crimea

Highlighting the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland's recent statement on Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that America's opinion on Crimea as a legitimate target of Ukrainian strikes shows the depth of disagreement between Moscow and Washington, reported Sputnik.

"This once again highlights the depth of our disagreement and demonstrates, I think, the role of the United States as the main instigator of the international tensions that we have," Peskov said in an interview for a Russian political show. He further went on to say that Nuland "belongs to a very broad camp of the most aggressive "hawks" in American politics," and "this is a point of view that we know well," he added.

US is an instigator of tensions, says Kremlin official

The Russian official further said that the US and Russia cannot sit together at the negotiation table. Recently, the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko also gave a similar statement, saying that the "collective West" showed no willingness to compromise. "We heard Washington say that [Joe] Biden will not make any stopovers during his trip to Poland. "The collective West has shown no sign of being ready for any peace initiatives," he said.

This development came after Nuland said this week that Ukraine will not be seen as a safe zone by the collective West unless Crimea is at least demilitarised and that the US supports Kyiv in massively hitting Russian military installations in Crimea as it considers them to be legitimate targets. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is set to travel to Poland between February 20 and 22 to meet with Polish and NATO officials.

Washington directly involved in the Ukraine conflict, says Russian Embassy

Earlier on Thursday, Russia's embassy to the US said that the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland's statement that the US supports Ukraine targeting massive Russian military installations in Crimea shows how Washington is directly involved in the Ukraine conflict.

"The statements by a senior State Department official on February 16 about supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces in carrying out strikes on Crimea are a clear confirmation of Russia's position that the United States is directly involved in the conflict," Girenko said on the embassy's Telegram.

He further underscored that the US is actively supplying modern weapons to Ukraine to fight against Russia and "advising Ukrainian military leaders," and cited local experts as saying that Ukraine and Washington de facto "plan operations together."

Image: AP