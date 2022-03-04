The United States has activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team, and is monitoring the situation in Ukraine following the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, said US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm after speaking to her Ukrainian counterpart on Friday. It is to be mentioned that the US is monitoring the situation along with the Department of Defense, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the White House. While Russia has now stopped its shelling on Europe's largest nuclear power plant after it caught fire, Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops drew global backlash over the incident which took place on day 9 of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Energodar Dmytro Orlov said that shelling at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (NPP) has now stopped. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine has said 40 people and 10 vehicles are involved in extinguishing the fire at Zaporizhzhya. Orlov also said that some suffered injuries as Zaporizhzhya NPP caught fire due to Russian shelling.

I just spoke with Ukraine’s energy minister about the situation at the Zaphorizhizia nuclear plant. Russian military operations near the plant are reckless and must cease. 1/ — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) March 4, 2022

.@ENERGY has activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team and is monitoring events in consultation with @DeptofDefense, @NRCgov and the White House. We have seen no elevated radiation readings near the facility. 2/ — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) March 4, 2022

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday warned that if Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl". Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Kuleba said that Russian forces were shelling on Europe's largest nuclear power plant from "all sides". After the facility caught fire as a result of Russian forces' attacks, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also raised concerns over the grim developments on day 9 of the Russia-Ukraine war. The explosion at Chernobyl in 1986 was a nuclear accident which is considered the worst nuclear disaster in history both in cost and casualties.

Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 4, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to US counterpart Joe Biden after the nuclear power plant caught fire. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba had discussions with US Secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Australia raises concerns over fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Expressing concerns about reports of shelling & fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the dangers of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war are demonstrated by the direct threat and risks Russia is posing to critical infrastructure in Ukraine, including nuclear power facilities.

Deeply concerned about reports of shelling & fire at Zaporizhzia Nuclear Power Plant. The recklessness & dangers of Putin’s war are demonstrated by the direct threat & risks Russia is posing to critical infrastructure in #Ukraine, including nuclear power facilities. — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) March 4, 2022

(Image: AP/Republic World)