US Adds Russia To Its List Of Nations Engaged In Trafficking, Recruiting Child Soldiers

In a key development, the United States has added Russia to its list of countries engaged in a "policy or pattern" of forced labour and human trafficking, as well as whose security forces or armed organisations with official support, recruit child soldiers. The US placed Russia in its “Trafficking in Persons Report” (TIP Report). According to a press release from the US Department of State, Antony Blinken on Tuesday, July 19, unveiled the “2022 Trafficking in Persons Report”.

According to the report, the 2022 Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) list includes Russia along with other countries like Afghanistan, Myanmar, Congo, Iran, Mali, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. Furthermore, the CSPA list defines a list of foreign governments that have been observed during the previous year as having governmental military forces, police, other security forces, or state-sponsored armed organisations that hire or use child soldiers.

Furthermore, While the TVPA and the UN TIP Protocol urge states to adopt aggressive measures to combat trafficking offences, some of these governments openly encourage their nationals to engage in sex trafficking or forced labour. And, the US has recognised Russia as one of such nations, according to the report. Officials abuse their position of authority to take advantage of their citizens, whether it be through sexual slavery on government properties or forced labour in local or national public works projects, military operations, economically significant sectors, or as part of government-funded projects missions abroad.

Antony Blinken unveils '2022 Trafficking in Persons Report'

In addition to this, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while launching the “2022 Trafficking in Persons Report”, stated that it evaluates the effectiveness of 188 nations and territories, including the United States, in preventing trafficking, protecting victims, and bringing traffickers to justice.

Blinken noted, “Since the start of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians have had to flee their homes – some internally within Ukraine, some leaving the country altogether – many, most with just what they were able to carry – and that makes them highly vulnerable to exploitation.”

Besides this, Dr Kari Johnstone, who serves as the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons' acting director, was also present at the event. She highlighted that the introduction of the 2022 TIP Report showcases and emphasises the significance of meaningful connections with human trafficking survivors. She added that it also shares valuable lessons and recommendations for governments, international organisations, civil society, private sector entities, and other interested parties who wish to advance their survivor engagement efforts.

The TIP Report also aimed to raise awareness of other crucial intersectoral concerns, such as how the climate crisis exacerbates instabilities that inevitably raise trafficking risks for vulnerable communities.

