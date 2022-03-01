After India abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution condemning Russia, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that India and US share a very close relationship and so at each level in multiple fora, both countries had discussions over the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The United States on Monday, February 28, said that it is regularly engaging with its partners including India amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ned Price said, "We have a very close relationship with India & have regular engagements with our Indian partners... So at every level in multiple fora, we have had discussions about this."

India decided to abstain from the vote on the US-sponsored UNSC resolution vote to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and ask Russia to withdraw. It is learnt that the decision comes as a motive to safeguard New Delhi’s own national security interests — be it in relation to Jammu and Kashmir, Bangladesh, or for that matter, China.

"We have regular engagement with our Indian partners. We have regular engagements with our Emirati partners. We have regular engagement with our European allies and our European partners. So at every level in multiple fora, we have had discussions about this," Price said.

A question was asked on India during the State Department presser after New Delhi last week choose to abstain from a key UNSC resolution condemning Russian military operations in Ukraine.

India abstained from the UNSC vote stating the "path of diplomacy was given up".

"India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. As per the reports on Tuesday, videos and images have shown that Russian military troops have entered Kherson from the east and are moving deeper into the city. Additionally, Kherson's mayor had reportedly said that the Russian army was on the outskirts of the southern city.

Image: ANI