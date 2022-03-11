In the wake of the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, which commenced on February 24, POTUS Joe Biden is set to revoke the 'most favoured nation' trade status of Russia on Friday, March 11. Adding to a flurry of sanctions and penalties on Russia, Washington has now decided to strip Moscow of the aforementioned status and further impose tariffs on Russian imports. The move is said to isolate Moscow further on the economic front, as a retaliation to its unprovoked invasion upon Ukraine.

The Associated Press reported according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement. The person noted that each country would have to follow its own national processes. The restriction will allow US' allies to impose heavy customs on Russian imports, thereby adversely affecting Vladimir Putin's hegemony universally.

US, allies to revoke ''most favoured nation'' status for Russia

Notably, the most-favoured-nation (MFN) clause required a country to provide any concessions, privileges or immunities conferred upon a nation in a trade agreement to the following World Trade Organisation member countries. Also, though the term involved favouritism toward another member state, the idea denotes an equal treatment of all nations.

Notably, Joe Biden's decision surfaced as bipartisan pressure lingered in Washington to revoke what is known as permanent normal trade relations with Moscow. Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged other nations, quintessentially the West, to adopt stringent actions against Moscow while addressing Congress. The Ukrainian President's statement came after Biden has already ordered to ban imports of Russian-made oil and gas products.

On the account of Russia being 'accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine,' the White House has stated that Biden will announce further actions on Friday, The Associated Press reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that Canada is the first US ally to have stripped Russia of the most favoured nation status in the preceding week.

US Senators Launch ‘Heroiam Slava’ Bill

Notably, US senators Marco Rubio (R- Florida) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) have introduced a new bill on March 3 that would impose broad penalties on all Russian state-owned firms. According to a press release from Rubio’s administration, the Republican US Senators have launched Halting Enrichment of Russian Oligarchs and Industry Allies of Moscow’s Schemes to Leverage its Abject Villainy Abroad Act or ‘HEROIAM SLAVA’ Act.

The HEROIAM SLAVA bill is named after the famous 'Ukrainian rallying cry', to mark fierce national resistance. As per the press release, this Act denies Russian state enterprises like Rosneft, Gazprom, Rosatom, Aeroflot, as well as RT's access to essential American economy while they finance Putin's nefarious activities.

According to Sputnik, HEROIAM SLAVA, is a Ukrainian nationalist term that means "Glory to the Heroes."