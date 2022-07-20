US And Its Allies Want 'direct Confrontation' Between Russia & EU, Says Russia's FM Lavrov

US, EU and UK have been intending to escalate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine by waging a proxy war with Russia and want a larger confrontation between Moscow and members of the European Union, said Russia's Foreing Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with Mosow's state affiliated RT. “Our American counterparts, British counterparts, with active support from Germans, the Polish and the Baltic states, they really want to turn this war into a real war and start a confrontation between Russia and European states,” Lavrov told the outlet.

West 'keeping Ukraine from any constructive steps': Lavrov

The Western governments have been “keeping Ukraine from any constructive steps” Lavrov alleged, adding that they have been creating an obstruction in the peace talks and influencing Ukraine for own vested interests. “[Ukraine is] not just [being] pumped with weapons. They are forced to use these weapons in an increasingly riskier way," Lavrov said.

Russia's foreign minister reiterated that several nations including the NATO members in the West have been imposing a barrage of sanctions to destroy the Russia's economy but have dramatically failed. Lavrov opposed the Western nation's incessant supply of heavy weaponry including the recent delivery of the US-made M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and M777 howitzers that the Ukrainians have used to target the Russia military's arms depot.

"They [Ukraine Army] are playing a very dangerous game. I don’t think they understand it themselves. But then, in Europe, a lot of people are starting to understand that," said Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"US and UK have been acting to their own advantage in the conflict between Russia and the EU because the economies of the bloc’s members are bearing the brunt of the sanctions," Russia's foreing minister iterated. He further accused the US of acting “irresponsibly” and flaring the already heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Lavrov also noted US president Joe Biden's recent comments to the effect that Russia must suffer “a strategic failure” in Ukraine as Pentagon vowed more aid to defeat the invading Russian troops. Russia's president Putin had also earlier accused the West has been exploiting the conflict in Ukraine to push its own geopolitical agenda. In a meeting to commemorate the 100 years of Russian illegal intelligence, Putin lambasted the Western nations of “neocolonialism” and attempting to instate the “US-style world order" on other countries.

The so-called collective West “proceeds from the fact that there is no alternative to its model of liberal globalism," said the irated Russia leader. He added, "however, let’s call a spade a spade; this model is nothing but a new version of neocolonialism and US-style world order for the chosen ones, where the rights of others are simply trampled on”.