US & Netherlands' Fighter Jets Conduct Joint Air Ops In Black Sea Region Amid Ukraine War

Amid the ongoing devastating war between Russia and Ukraine, the United States Air Force (USAF) and Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) conducted joint air operations in the Black Sea region on Monday, May 30. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said in a statement that F-35s fighter jets of the US Air Force, deployed to Germany's Spangdahlem Air Base, undertook a long-range mission to Bulgaria in support of the military alliance's vigilance efforts on the Eastern flank. It further stated that US fighter jets further linked up with RNLAF's F-35s, based in Bulgaria, as part of NATO's enhanced air policing mission.

The F-35s of the US Air Force arrived at Graf Ignatievo Air Base in Bulgaria, extending their range and endurance across the Black Sea. "Alliance aircraft routinely operate together in the Black Sea region in order to hone communication skills and enhance interoperability for future missions," NATO said in the statement. Brigadier General Christoph Pliet, Deputy Chief of Staff Operations, stated that the ability to take advantage of the improved capabilities offered by Allied 5th generation aircraft is critical to improving NATO's situational awareness and bolstering its defensive posture in this crucial region.

US 🇺🇸 and Dutch 🇳🇱 fifth-generation fighter jets link up to conduct air operations in the Black Sea region.



The advanced capabilities of the F-35 strengthen #NATO's collective defensive and ensure the security of Allies in the region



More info: https://t.co/4czYGscYOw pic.twitter.com/CvrmG9YvY6 — NATO (@NATO) May 31, 2022

American and Dutch fifth-generation fighters flew within Bulgarian airspace

"Alliance aircraft routinely operate together in the Black Sea region in order to hone communication skills and enhance interoperability for future missions," Brigadier General Pliet noted. He further stated that the American and Dutch fifth-generation fighters flew within the Bulgarian airspace. As per NATO's Allied Air Command Public Affairs Office, the activities and operations have been carried out on a regular basis to exercise freedom of navigation and overflight in order to strengthen the military alliance's collective defence.

NATO plans to enhance defence capabilities across its entire territory

It is worth mentioning here that NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the military alliance intends to bolster its defence capabilities not only in the Eastern flank but across its entire territory. He made this statement at an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of Spain's accession to NATO. Speaking at the event, Stoltenberg said that nobody can tell exactly when the Ukraine crisis would come to an end and that the alliance should be prepared for long-lasting hostility.

Image: AP/Twitter/@NATO