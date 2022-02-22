US & UK Blast Russia At UNSC; India Calls For Restraint As Moscow-Kyiv Tensions Mount

As the Ukraine-Russia crisis continues to aggravate, the western leaders are engaged to put in last-ditch efforts to fend off potential military conflict at the east European borders. In the wake of the imminent threat of Russian invasion of Kyiv, Ukraine, the US and six other European countries on Monday called for an emergency United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting to discuss developments along its border after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to separatist-controlled regions in Donbas on Monday. The meeting also came amid widespread resentment among the international community against Putin's recognition of the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic.

While the West is alarmed at increasing Russian troop concentration along the Ukraine-Russia border, US President Joe Biden last Saturday flagged a warning of a "false" chemical weapon attack that could be used as a pretext for war by Russia. Meanwhile, Ukraine recorded nearly 100 ceasefire violations under the Minsk Agreement on Monday. The developments have led the international community to slam Russia for its aggressive approach against Kyiv, with several leaders at the UNSC Open meeting held under the Russian presidency, accusing Moscow of violating the UN Charter 2014 and UN General Assembly resolution.

Here's what permanent representatives of states said at the UNSC:

US

Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC) Open-Door meeting, US permanent representative to the council Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, Russia "tore Minsk Agreement to shreds" by aggressively concentrating troops at the Ukraine border. Further accusing Russia of making an "unprovoked" potential attack on Ukraine, Greenfield said, "Russia's clear attack on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty is unprovoked. It is an attack on Ukraine's status as a UN member state. It violates basic principles of international law."

#BREAKING | Today, President Putin has torn the Minsk Agreement to shreds. We have been clear that he will not stop at that. In light of Putin's latest actions, we must all stand up for the principles on which this organisation was founded: UShttps://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/5teEvMHrkt — Republic (@republic) February 22, 2022

UK

Addressing the UNSC, UK permanent ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward announced potential new sanctions against Russia after Russian President Putin declared recognition of two breakaway regions of Ukraine - Donetsk and Luhansk. She also urged the UNSC to "unitedly" call on Russia to de-escalate Moscow's troop build-up immediately. Stressing on the importance of Russia to "step back," she warned that Moscow's actions today will have "far-reaching consequences... First human life. An invasion of Ukraine unleashes the force of war, death and destruction on the people of Ukraine."

Russia has brought us to the brink.



We urge Russia to step back.



🇬🇧 @BWoodward_UN speaking at emergency #UNSC meeting on #Ukraine | #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/MuL6l5YgJ3 — UK at the UN 🇬🇧 (@UKUN_NewYork) February 22, 2022

India

As tensions continue to build between Russia and Ukraine, India on Tuesday called on both sides to exercise maximum restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution arrives at the earliest. In his statement at the emergency meeting at the United Nations Security Council, Indian Ambassador TS Tirumurti expressed "deep concerns" over the recent escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation. He said these developments have the potential to undermine the peace and security of the region.

"We call for restraint on all sides. We are convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. We need to give space to recent initiatives undertaken by parties that seek to defuse tensions," said Tirumurti, at an emergency UNSC "Open" meeting called today.

Tirumurti added that the safety and security of civilians, especially of Indians living in Ukraine is essential to the country. "More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," he stressed.

Kenya

Kenyan permanent representative to the UN, Martin Kimani urged Russia to follow the path of diplomacy. Expressing strong resentment to Russia's troops movement in the East European region, Kimani said, "We meet tonight on the brink of a major conflict. … diplomacy is failing … territorial integrity of Ukraine stands breached... Multilateralism lies on its deathbed tonight." He also expressed concerns over Russia's threat to "political independence of Ukraine," further demanding for diplomacy to "settle international disputes."

Kenya makes strong statement opposing the undermining of the sovereignty & territorial integrity of #Ukraine during the emergency meeting of the #SecurityCouncil at 9pm on 21st February. See full statement delivered below 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/3S36UNW7OE — Permanent Mission of Kenya to the UN 🇰🇪 🇺🇳 (@KenyaMissionUN) February 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Ghana and Albania have also widely condemned Russia's move to recognise the independence of the two Russia-backed rebels-held break-away regions in Ukraine. However, China delivered a rather short address at the UNSC avoiding public slamming of Russia. Beijing's permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun called on "all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any action that mat fuel tensions." He also added that the fronts must "seek reasonable solutions to each other's concerns."

Ukraine says 'will not succumb to provocations'

Addressing the emergency UNSC meeting, Ukrainian permanent representative Sergiy Kyslytsya lambasted Russia for recognising the breakaway provinces in Ukraine's eastern borders. Calling the decision by Putin "illegal and illegitimate," he added "the internationally very nice borders of Ukraine have been and will remain unchangeable, regardless of any actions and statements by the Russian Federation."

"The political leadership of the Russian Federation shall bear full responsibility for the outcomes of the decision taken," he added. "Recognition of the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine may be considered as unilateral withdrawal by Russia from the Minsk agreement," Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said at the UNSC emergency meeting. He also asserted that Ukraine is committed to a political and diplomatic settlement and "will not succumb to provocations." Condemning President Putin's order to deploy additional Russian occupation troops in the territories of Ukraine, Kyslytsya demanded that Russia return to the table for negotiations.

Entire membership of UN is under attack. Under attack by the country that occupied the membership of the Security Council in 1991 bypassing UN Charter, that occupied the parts of the territory of Georgia in 2008, that occupied the parts of Ukraine in 2014 https://t.co/h4Xgw9BQl6 pic.twitter.com/M18UOtqCzo — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) February 22, 2022

Russia asserts Moscow 'remains open to diplomacy'

Noting the widespread condemnation of Russia's aggressive behaviour and recognition of LPR and DPR, Moscow's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said that the Kremlin "remains open to diplomacy for a diplomatic solution." Accusing the US of meddling in the Ukraine-Russia standoff, he added that "we are forced to note the negative role played by our Western colleagues." He, however, asserted that "allowing bloodbath in Donbas is something we don't intend to do."

