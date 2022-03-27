Branding the Russian invasion as “premeditated and unjustified”, the US, on Saturday announced that it will provide US$ 100 million in assistance to Ukraine to enable the country’s border security to sustain civil law enforcement functions and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure. In a press release, the US Department of State said that the additional funding would cater to Ukraine’s Border Guard Service and National Police of Ukraine.

The aid was announced by US President Joe Biden who was in Poland to assess the ongoing situation and attend a NATO emergency meeting. Meanwhile, Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues as smoke rises after an air raid in Lviv.

"With the US government’s vital assistance, Ukrainian law enforcement officers are playing a key role in rescuing victims of the Russian government’s brutal assault, leading and protecting convoys of those displaced by attacks, and providing security to civilian areas torn apart by ruthless and devastating bombing," the State department said.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said that additional funding would help Ukrainians get a steady flow of personal protection equipment, field gear, tactical equipment, medical supplies, armoured vehicles, and communication equipment. Reiterating its support for Ukraine, it said that Washington continues to stand with the Zelenskyy administration as well as millions of Ukrainian residents as they continue to guard their “democracy and country.” Furthermore, it also called for the restoration of peace in Ukraine.

“We continue to urge Putin to end the violence, rein in his forces, including those who have committed war crimes, and choose the path of peace and diplomacy. We are committed to pursuing accountability for war crimes and other atrocities using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions," it said.

Biden calls for Putin's removal

This comes as the Russian Invasion of Ukraine continued for over a month, leaving hundreds of others killed. Speaking in Warsaw, Biden called for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ousting from power. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he said. Meanwhile, attacks continued in Chernihiv, where local authorities fear that the situation could get as worse as in Mariupol. Kremlin troops have continued with their attrition warfare, now shifting their focus to the liberation of the Donbas region.

