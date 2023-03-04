US Announces $400 Million In Additional Military Aid To Ukraine, More Sanctions On Russia

The Biden administration has unveiled a fresh $400 million military package for Ukraine that includes ammunition for Bradley combat vehicles, Howitzers, and HIMARS, said US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Friday.

Blinken further said that, "Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorising our 33rd drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021, valued at $400 million.''

"This military assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers, which Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, demolitions munitions and equipment, and other maintenance, training, and support," Blinken said.

$400 million military package for Ukraine

In a tweet, Blinken said, "Today the United States announced a critical new package of military assistance for Ukraine to repel Russia’s aggression. We stand #UnitedWithUkraine."

Today the United States announced a critical new package of military assistance for Ukraine to repel Russia’s aggression. We stand #UnitedWithUkraine. March 3, 2023

He added that the United States keeps urging people throughout the world to help Ukraine. Our friends and partners have demonstrated a remarkable level of devotion. We salute the more than 50 nations who have banded together in support of Ukraine as it maintains its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"The United States also continues to rally the world to support Ukraine. We have seen incredible commitment from our allies and partners. We applaud the more than 50 countries who have come together in solidarity with Ukraine to provide support as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Today's war might be ended by Russia alone. We will stand with Ukraine and bolster its military there until Russia does so, for however long it takes, so that Ukraine is in the best possible position to engage in negotiations with Russia, added the US Secretary of State.

'We sanctioned Russians connected to human rights abuses,' says Blinken

In a tweet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "Today we sanctioned Russians connected to human rights abuses. The Kremlin’s attempts to silence critics like Vladimir Kara-Murza will not succeed in hiding the truth about its war in Ukraine. We call for the immediate release of Vladimir and other prisoners of conscience."

Today we sanctioned Russians connected to human rights abuses. The Kremlin’s attempts to silence critics like Vladimir Kara-Murza will not succeed in hiding the truth about its war in Ukraine. We call for the immediate release of Vladimir and other prisoners of conscience. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 3, 2023

Six Russians "connected to human rights violations" were sanctioned by the United States on Friday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded the release of Russian journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza and said that Russia will "not succeed in hiding the truth about the Ukraine war."

Vladimir Kara-Murza is a well-known advocate for human rights and democracy, and also fiercely opposes the Kremlin. He has been imprisoned in a Moscow jail since April 2022 as a result of his opposition to Russia's conflict in Ukraine. Afterwards, he allegedly faced allegations from the Russian government that were driven by politics. Now, the activist-turned-journalist might spend more than 30 years behind bars.

"Today we sanctioned Russians connected to human rights abuses. The Kremlin’s attempts to silence critics like Vladimir Kara-Murza will not succeed in hiding the truth about its war in Ukraine. We call for the immediate release of Vladimir and other prisoners of conscience," Blinken said.

In a statement, Blinken said, "The Department of the Treasury is sanctioning three Russian nationals, Andrei Andreevich Zadachin, Elena Anatolievna Lenskaya, and Danila Yurievich Mikheev, due to their involvement in serious human rights abuse."