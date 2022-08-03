US Announces $550 Million Worth Of Weapons And Ammunition For Ukraine Amid War With Russia

The United States on Monday unveiled a new tranche of armaments for the Ukrainian army to fight against Russian aggression, which includes ammunition for artillery and rocket launchers of growing strategic importance. According to the US Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on August 1 approved the 17th drawdown of up to $550 million in weapons and equipment from the Department of Defense (DoD) inventories since August 2021 for Ukraine's self-defense, under the President's delegation of authority.

Further, the announcement includes more ammunition for the 155mm artillery and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that Ukrainian soldiers are employing to protect their nation. With this drawdown, the total amount of military aid provided by the United States to Ukraine since the start of this Administration will be close to $8.7 billion.

According to the official release, Blinken said that the Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world by defending their nation and their independence more than five months after Russia launched its ruthless and unjustified attack. The United States is still supporting Ukraine's defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression with allies and partners from more than 50 nations by providing crucial security assistance, he added.

US aid for Ukraine

Besides Blinken, National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby stated that the $550 million package will "include more ammunition for the high mobility advanced rocket systems otherwise known as Himars, as well as ammunition" for artillery, The Guardian reported.

In a statement, Pentagon also revealed that the latest assistance to Kyiv will also include 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition.

The security assistance to Ukraine 🇺🇦 continues, this time in the form of a $550m package including tens of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition. We remain committed to providing Ukraine with the capabilities they need to defend their homeland. pic.twitter.com/NmKMAi5zTo — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) August 1, 2022

In addition to this, taking to Twitter, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov said, “The new military aid package from the US is another investment in the security of NATO's eastern flank and support for democracy in EU.” Further, Reznikov expressed gratitude towards US President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for their assistance.

The new military aid package from 🇺🇸 is another investment in the security of NATO's eastern flank&support for democracy in EU. Our artillerymen are ready to turn night into day to expel the russian invaders from 🇺🇦!Thank you @POTUS & @SecDef for your leadership & all 🇺🇸 people! pic.twitter.com/C4qaz5LxY4 — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) August 2, 2022

In the past, Washington has sent Kyiv counter-artillery radars, Javelin anti-tank missiles, helicopters, shells, and light armoured vehicles produced in the Soviet Union. In July, the US promised to provide Ukraine an extra $270 million in security support, including more medium-range rocket systems and tactical drones.

As per John Kirby, the White House National Security Council's coordinator for strategic communications, the package would include 4 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and would enable Kyiv to purchase up to 580 Phoenix Ghost drones. These are both essential weapon systems that have allowed the Ukrainians to remain in the fight despite Russian artillery superiority. Along with extra ammo for the HIMARS, the support would also include about 36,000 rounds of artillery ammunition.

(Image: AP)