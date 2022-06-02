Last Updated:

US Announces $700mn In Military Aid To Ukraine To Reinforce Its Defence Against Russia

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $700 million drawdown in armaments and equipment for Ukraine

US

In a bid to help Ukraine combat the Russian aggression, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $700 million drawdown in armaments and equipment for Ukraine. Blinken said on Wednesday, June 1, that he is allowing the 11th drawdown of armaments and equipment from US Department of Defence stocks for Ukraine's defence. Taking to Twitter, he said, “As directed by @POTUS (US President Joe Biden), I am authorizing $700 million in additional US arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine to reinforce its defenses against Russia’s senseless war of choice.” 

With this, the US military support to Ukraine has reached nearly $4.6 billion since the Russia-Ukraine war commenced on February 24. In addition, this assistance will be a part of over $40 billion in fresh funding to aid the US response to the Ukraine crisis which will be provided by the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022.

US assistance to Ukraine

The above-mentioned act maintains military assistance, which includes an $8 billion drawdown authority and an additional $10 billion in security support for war-torn Ukraine and nations affected by the crisis in Ukraine while demonstrating US's unwavering commitment to increasing security, economic, and humanitarian assistance. 

In addition to this, Blinken said, “In the three months since it launched its unprovoked and brutal further invasion of Ukraine, Russia has consistently failed to meet its strategic objectives.” He went on to say that Moscow has only succeeded in destroying towns, killing individuals, impacting Ukraine's agriculture, and endangering world food security by closing Ukrainian ports. 

The US States Secretary further asserted, “US military assistance will strengthen Ukraine’s position to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, secure victories on the battlefield, and ultimately strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table."

According to the Department of Defence, the latest package of security support for embattled Ukraine from the Biden administration contains HIMARS, or High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, along with 1,000 additional Javelin missiles and launch sites for those missiles. 

Meanwhile, US President Biden highlighted that he has introduced a significant security aid package to offer Ukraine's military with timely and crucial support. The increased funding for Ukraine, which was authorised with overwhelming bipartisan support in the US Congress, will allow the US to continue providing Ukraine with the weaponry that they are successfully utilising to fight Russian strikes, Biden added. As per a statement from the White House, “This new package will arm them with new capabilities and advanced weaponry, including HIMARS with battlefield munitions, to defend their territory from Russian advances,” the President asserted.  

