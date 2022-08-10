US Announces $89mn In Aid For Ukraine To Clear Landmines, Unexploded Ordnance Amid War

The US on Tuesday announced that it is ready to provide Ukraine with additional humanitarian assistance worth $89 million to address urgent threats posed by explosive remnants. The funding is expected to help the Ukrainian government to mitigate dangers to citizens from mines, improvised explosive devices, and unexploded ordnances that remain scattered in territories devastated by Russia's brutal war. The potential disbursement of fresh aid comes as Kyiv estimated nearly 1,60,000 square kilometres of its land may still be laden with rogue explosives.

"On August 9 the Department announced its intention to provide $89 million of FY 2022 funding to help the Government of Ukraine address the urgent humanitarian challenges posed by explosive remnants of war created by Russia’s brutal war of aggression," the US State Department wrote in a statement.

The US funding will deploy approximately 100 demining teams to support large-scale training of personnel. Further, it will equip Kyiv to strengthen instruments explicitly needed for demining programs and ordnance disposal. The State Department outlined that nutralising the explosives were necessary to ensure citizens are able to overcome "explosive hazard block" and freely access farmland. The funding will also reverse delayed construction efforts, prevent displaced communities and end the maiming of Ukrainian civilians.

Washington said that the "grotesque" use of IEDs but Russian actors recall horrors from Moscow's presence in the Syrian war. It is in the manner previously associated with ISIS, the statement added.

US to send $5.5bn to Ukraine in new fiscal & military aid

The US on Monday announced it is ready to provide fiscal and military aid worth $5.5 billion to Ukraine as the Russian invasion has entered day 167. The fresh tranche includes $4.5 billion in direct support to Ukraine's government from the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Moreover, $1 billion in military assistance from the Presidential Drawdown Authority will assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia amid the ongoing war.

The USAID amount will be disbursed in coordination with the US Department of Treasury, made possible with generous bipartisan support from Congress. The direct budget will help alleviate the acute economic crisis Ukraine is facing amid the "unjust" war waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The Government of Ukraine will receive the funding in tranches, beginning with a $3 billion disbursement in August," the USAID said in a statement.

Once these additional funds announced by the US are fully disbursed, the Biden administration will have provided $8.5 billion in direct budgetary backing to the Government of Ukraine to help Kyiv carry out core functions – for example, keeping gas and electricity flowing to hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure, supporting the provision of humanitarian supplies to citizens and continuing to pay the salaries of civil servants, healthcare workers, and teachers, USAID said. The current transfers will follow previous ones of $1.7 billion in July and $1.3 billion in June.

(Image: AP)