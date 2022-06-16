US Announces Another Aid Of $1bn In Weapons, $225mn In Humanitarian Assistance To Ukraine

The United States, on Wednesday, announced another military aid worth $1 billion for Ukrainian troops who have been shielding the country since the onset of the war. According to the latest announcement by US President Joe Biden, the package includes anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Biden affirmed that the new set of weapons will be delivered swiftly to the war-ravaged country as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been demanding for quite a long time.

This morning, I spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss Russia’s brutal and ongoing war against Ukraine. I reaffirmed our commitment to stand by Ukraine and shared that the United States is providing over $1.2 billion in additional security and humanitarian assistance. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 16, 2022

Notably, the major development came after Biden and Zelenskyy held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday where the American leader assured his Ukrainian counterpart to supply long-range weapons to deter Russian aggression. "This morning, I spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss Russia’s brutal and ongoing war against Ukraine. I reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and supports its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression," Biden said in a statement released on June 15.

"I informed President Zelenskyy that the United States is providing another $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, including additional artillery and coastal defence weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems that the Ukrainians need to support their defensive operations in the Donbass," he added. Apart from military assistance, the US President also announced an additional $225 million in humanitarian assistance to help people inside the country. He said the amount will be spent on providing safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and health care, food, shelter, and cash for families to purchase essential items.

Mykolaiv Governor says Ukraine running out of ammunition

Earlier on Sunday, a top Ukrainian official said that the Ukrainian forces are now running out of ammunition. In the Mykolaiv region, its governor, Vitaliy Kim, said that the Ukrainian forces, who have been defending the country against Russians with Soviet-era weapons, are running out of ammunition. He appealed to the Western countries to supply advanced weapons to the war-torn country at the earliest. The governor acknowledged that Russian troops are equipped with the latest and most advanced weapons that have been inundating Ukraine from nearly all sides.

The Mykolaiv Governor noted that the Western countries are helping Ukraine with weapons, but they are not arriving "fast enough" or in "sufficient numbers" to deter the Russian aggression. It is worth noting the ongoing war is close to completing four months. Since the onset of the brutal war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the West and Europe to assist Ukraine with more and more weapons. According to Zelenskyy, it is the only way to end the war.

Image: AP