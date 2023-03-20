The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken announced a fresh set of critical new packages of military assistance to the war-stricken Ukraine. The announcement by the American diplomat came just minutes after Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. According to CNN, the Biden administration authorised an additional $350 million package in security assistance. The United States has been an ardent supporter of Ukraine in the raging Russia-Ukraine war. The US Secretary of State took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Today the United States announced a critical new package of military assistance for Ukraine to repel Russia’s aggression. We stand #UnitedWithUkraine,” the US diplomat wrote on Twitter. Earlier today, the US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby asserted that Washington will keep a close eye on the ongoing meeting between the Russian and the Chinese President. During the conversation with American news outlet CNN, Kirby made it clear that the US will ‘reject’ any calls for a ceasefire which will eventually come out of the meeting.

The Drawdown package includes more ammunition for Ukraine

According to CNN, Blinken announced that the Presidential Drawdown package will include, “more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment”. The US Secretary of State made it clear that the US will support Ukraine until the very end. “Russia alone could end its war today,” he said. “Until Russia does, we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he added.

This is not the first time the United States provided a drawdown package to Ukraine. Earlier this month, Washington announced the Presidential Drawdown of US equipment which was valued at $400 million. According to CNN, the earlier package included Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, for the very first time. The vehicle is used to launch bridges to cross trenches and narrow water obstacles and help the Ukrainian soldiers in tough circumstances. A Presidential Downdraw package is something which is pulled directly from US weapons and stocks and can be shipped to Ukraine.