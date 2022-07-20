US Announces Initiative Worth $100mn For Ukraine's Farmers To Bolster Agriculture Exports

The US on Tuesday announced a comprehensive support programme worth $100 million for farmers who have been inflicted by the brutal Russian war in Ukraine. The allotment, to be disbursed by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is intended to provide necessary supplies to Ukraine in order to maintain future harvests and mitigate looming threats to global food security that escalated amid the exasperating 145-long-running-war. The assistance is expected to boost agricultural exports from Ukraine, the USAID said in a statement.

"It will increase Ukrainian farmers' access to critical agricultural inputs including seeds, fertilisers, equipment, and pesticides," the USAID statement mentioned.

"It will enhance Ukrainian infrastructure capacity and capability to efficiently export agricultural goods, increase farmers' access to financing and expand the capacity of Ukrainian businesses to dry and temporarily store, and process agricultural commodities," the agency added.

According to the US State Department, Washington has remained the largest supplier of aid and assistance to Ukraine ever since the war erupted on February 24. The agricultural support comes at a time when harvest and crop fields have been completely devastated in the four-month-long running conflict from Russian missile strikes, leading Ukrainian farmers to lose their source of living and markets to strangle. Moreover, Moscow's blockade of the Black Sea completely halted grain exports from Ukraine, levying large financial loss to producers. It is pertinent to mention that Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest exporter of corn and fourth-largest exporter of wheat.

The USAID said it is working with more than 8,000 Ukrainian farmers to alleviate their yields under the Agriculture Resilience Initiative for Ukraine. "AGRI-Ukraine will target Ukraine's immediate agricultural export challenges, while also simultaneously supporting the wider needs of Ukraine's agriculture sector and bolstering Ukraine's continued production of agricultural commodities through 2023," the statement said.

USAID administrator meets Ukraine's First Lady in Washington

The announcement of $100 million in assistance to Ukrainian farmers come after an elaborate meeting between USAID Administrator Samantha Power and Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in Washington on July 19. Speaking on the occasion, Power said that the goal of the initiative is to "help farmers back on their feet and get the agriculture economy moving again." They also discussed the urgent and escalating health care needs of the Ukrainian people, including the First Lady’s work to make mental health support widely available, Power said on a Twitter post.

A pleasure to meet First Lady of Ukraine @ZelenskaUA. We discussed the urgent and escalating health care needs of the Ukrainian people, including the First Lady’s work to make mental health support widely available. We #StandWithUkraine. pic.twitter.com/K5o1KwXsv4 — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) July 19, 2022

The USAID will facilitate "sustainable finance to continue operations" for Ukrainian farmers by working with banks, credit unions, and governments, it said, adding that it will also embolden efforts to help Ukraine amid the challenges of rising costs of transportation, labour, and other inputs. Washington promised to "work to tailor storage to individual needs - working with farmer associations - to get the right solutions to the right places," the USAID spokesperson said. Further, the US international aid agency is also hoping to raise an additional $150 million from donors and the private sector to boost funds.

(Image: AP)