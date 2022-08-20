US Announces More HIMARS For Ukraine In New $775 Million Military Aid Package

The Pentagon on Friday pledged another $775 million package to provide military equipment to Ukrainian forces that would include the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) missiles, rockets, drones and missile systems, and mine-clearing systems. A senior Defense official told reporters in Washington that the major security assistance package that the Biden administration is going to provide Ukraine is in accordance with its resolve to "provide the Ukraine forces what they need when they need it" to counter Russia's offensive on their soil.

Pentagon to send undisclosed number of TOW anti-tank missile systems, HIMARS

The new package declared by the United States for the Ukrainian military will have an unspecified amount of ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 16 105mm Howitzers and 36,000 associated rounds, 15 ScanEagle drones, 40 mine-resistant armoured vehicles fitted with mine rollers and additional high-speed anti-radiation missiles, a statement from the Pentagon revealed. It was decided to cater to three main areas for a counteroffensive that includes artillery, de-mining and missiles. The Pentagon will also send an undisclosed number of TOW anti-tank missile systems, howitzers capable of launching the artillery from about seven miles to match Russia's firepower and nearly 2,000 rounds of anti-armour ammunition for Carl Gustaf rifles.

This would be the first time that the Pentagon would deliver 105mm versions of the howitzers that will “complement a capability that was previously provided by the United Kingdom," a US defence official told NYPost. The mine-resistant vehicles, known as MRAPS will give the Ukrainian forces an upper hand in the South that the Russians “mined heavily." The drones will help target the enemies by offering an aerial view of the frontlines, he elaborated.

The TOW systems will give the Ukraine forces a launching capability with high accuracy during the combat operation. Other equipment in the package includes 500 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, 1,000 Javelin anti-armour systems, tactical secure communication equipment, and night vision goggles and laser rangefinders.