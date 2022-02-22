US Announces Relocation Of Its Diplomats From Ukraine To Poland Over Security Concerns

Amid the worsening situation along the Russia-Ukraine border, the United States on Tuesday announced that it is relocating all its diplomats in Ukraine to Poland due to security concerns. This comes after Russia recognised the independence of the breakaway regions of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), which has further escalated tensions in the region. According to the US State Department, the decision was taken to ensure the protection and security of US citizens, including forces.

"Department of State staff currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland because of security concerns. Our personnel will return on regular basis to continue their diplomatic operations in Ukraine and offer emergency consular services," the State Department said in a statement, ANI reported.

The statement also reaffirmed that Washington will continue to assist the Ukrainian people and administration while coordinating diplomatic efforts. "We reiterate our call for US citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible. The security situation in Ukraine continues to remain unstable across the country which might deteriorate further at any time," the statement added. The US State Department also claimed that Russian military operations are likely to significantly restrict commercial air travel in the coming days.

US plans to relocate Ukrainian President amid invasion fears

The US also alleged that Russian forces have been moving closer to the border in what appears to be preparations for an invasion of Ukraine at any time. Meanwhile, the US has also planned to relocate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in case Russia goes ahead with its invasion plan. As per the Sputnik news agency, the evacuation strategy has already been discussed with Zelenskyy by the Biden administration. The Ukrainian President is currently in Kyiv, where he has been engaging with Western and other European leaders in a series of meetings amid fear of a possible invasion.

US troops begin military drills near Ukrainian border

It is significant to mention here that the US troops, who had recently arrived in Poland, began military drills near the Ukrainian border on Sunday, February 20. "Over the weekend, American soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army began joint exercises in southeastern Poland with troops of the 18th Mechanized Division of the Polish Army," Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter on Monday. Earlier, the US had sent additional soldiers to Poland and Romania, accusing Russia of deploying over 1,40,000 troops along the Ukrainian border to carry out an invasion.

Image: AP