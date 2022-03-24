United States President Joe Biden on Thursday, March 24, announced sanctions against more than 400 individuals and entities, which includes Russian elites, Duma members and defence companies. The US government in the statement announced that the decision has been taken in close coordination with the European Union and G7. The decision has been taken by the US government in response to the Russian military offensive against Ukraine. The White House in the statement informed that the people and entities who have been included in the latest sanctions imposed by US President Joe Biden "fuel Putin's war machine."

US President Joe Biden tweeted, "I’m announcing additional sanctions on over 400 Russian elites, lawmakers, and defense companies in response to Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine. They personally gain from the Kremlin’s policies, and they should share in the pain." According to the statement released by the White House, US President Joe Biden has imposed sanctions against more than 400 people and entities including Duma and its members, Russian elites and defence companies. The sanctioned people include 328 members of Duma and Duma has been sanctioned as an entity as well. The US government has announced sanctions against Herman Gref, the head of Sberbank, Russian elite Gennady Timchenko, his companies and his family members, 17 board members of Russian financial institution Sovcombank. Furthermore, sanctions have been announced against 48 Russian defence state-owned enterprises that have produced military equipment that are being used by the Russian armed forces against Ukraine.

Biden in Brussels to meet with NATO allies & G7 leaders

The announcement came as President Biden met with NATO allies and Group of Seven (G7) leaders in Brussels to discuss the response to Russia’s "unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine." In addition to the new sanctions announced by the Biden administration, the G7 leaders and the European Union will continue to make efforts to prevent Russia from using its international reserves including gold to prop up its economy and fund war against Ukraine, according to the statement released by the White House. Furthermore, G7 leaders and EU announced an intiative to share information related to evasion measures planned to affect the joint sanctions action and added that they will not permit the "backfilling or evasion" of sanctions. It is to mention here that the US and other European nations have imposed sanctions against Russian individuals and entities after Moscow launched a military offensive in Ukraine.

"G7 leaders and the European Union will continue to work jointly to blunt Russia’s ability to deploy its international reserves to prop up Russia’s economy and fund Putin’s war, including by making clear that any transaction involving gold related to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation is covered by existing sanctions, the White House announced in a statement.

Image: AP