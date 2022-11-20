US Announces To Provide Up To $20 Million For ‘Grain From Ukraine’ Initiative Amid The War

Taking a step forward in supporting Ukraine in their “Grain from Ukraine” initiative, the United States of America on Friday announced that it is all set to provide “up to $ 20 million”. In a press release by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), it was claimed that the US will provide its support through the UN World Food Program (WFP) and will facilitate additional shipments of Ukrainian grain moving through the “Black Sea Grain initiative".

The initiative was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his virtual address at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. The move will help to feed people around the world “facing staggering levels of food insecurity.” The USAID blamed the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory as a part of the reason for the disruption in the world grain supply.

The statement reads, “The Kremlin’s brutal war against Ukraine halted shipments and for months, millions of tons of grain and essential food exports were stuck in the country, exacerbating an already catastrophic global food crisis and sending food prices soaring.” As of now, the US has provided $173 million in support to WEP purchasing Ukrainian grain. The press release claims that USA's contribution has fed “approximately 12.6 million people for one month.”

US continues to assist Ukrainian farmers who are 'risking their lives'

USAID in the statement claims that since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war in February, the US has provided, “more than $11 billion to respond to the global food crisis.” The agency also claimed that the US is assisting Ukrainian farmers under the ‘Agriculture Resilience Initiative- Ukraine’ (AGRI-Ukraine). The initiative aims to boost agricultural production and exports which will also help in providing food security to those in need. The USAID has invested $100 million in the initiative and the agency is “seeking to raise at least $150 million in additional funding from fellow donors, foundations and private sector.”

Earlier this week the Ukrainian government claimed that under the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative, the “first vessel with 27 thousand tonnes of wheat left for Ethiopia,” which is capable of feeding nearly “100 thousand people for a year.” The initiative from Ukraine and US support to it comes in light of the Russian bloc accusing the west of neglecting the food security issue.