US Announces USD 300 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine

The United States has announced that it would send USD 300 million in security assistance to Ukraine to help the country in its fight against Russia, reported Ukraine-based Pravda. The US state department released a press statment on Wednesday (local time). In the press statement, State Secretary Antony Blinken said: "We will continue to stand with our Ukrainian partners as they defend themselves from Russia's war of aggression. Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorising our 37th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at USD 300 million."

US military package for Ukraine's Counteroffensive

According to the new statement that has been released on May 3 by the US government, the security assistance package would include, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, howitzers, artillery and tank ammunition, anti-tank weapons, rockets, small arms and ammunition, trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, and spare parts and other field equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine's defenders on the battlefield. Further, the latest package would help Ukraine to "bravely defend itself in the face of Russia's brutal, unprovoked, and unjustified war". "Russia could end its war today. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes," read the statement. According to RT news, this would be the 37th military package which has been given by the US since August 2021.

Before this military aid, the US announced USD 325 million in new military aid for Ukraine which had more artillery rounds and rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Notably, this announcement of the military package comes as Ukraine would start its counter-offensive against Russia in May. The country has been preparing for it for several months now. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president also confirmed that the operation would begin “soon”. However, the recently leaked documents from the Pentagon have revealed that ammunition may hinder the Counteroffensive. Further, it is to be believed that the recent attempt of assassinating Putin on May 3 could be the launch of the Ukrainian Counter Offensive. However, it has been denied by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his country was responsible for what Russia says was an assassination attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin.