As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate for over two months, the US Department of Defence has now announced that it will provide an additional USD 300 million in security assistance to Ukraine. According to US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby, the package handed to Ukraine will include laser-guided rocket systems, drones, medical supplies and other defensive needs. Earlier on Friday, the US issued a warning to its citizens in Ukraine and Russia and asked them to leave the countries.

On the decision to provide an assistance package to Ukraine, the US State Department stated that this aid will provide new capabilities for the country’s armed forces defending against the Russian invasion. “This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

US to assist Ukrainian forces with machinery

According to the US Department of Defense, the package provided to Ukraine will include laser-guided rocket systems, switchblade tactical unmanned aerial systems, puma unmanned aerial systems, counter-unmanned aerial systems etc. It will also include armoured high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, non-standard machine guns, small-to-large calibre non-standard ammunition, night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, and optics used in the war. Apart from these machineries, it will also provide tactical secure communications systems, commercial satellite imagery services, medical supplies, field equipment, and spare parts to support the Ukrainian forces.

“The United States has now committed more than USD 2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including more than USD 1.6 billion in security assistance since Russia's unprovoked, premeditated invasion,” the US Defence Department said while emphasising its role in supporting the Ukraine side. “The United States also continues to work with its Allies and partners to identify and provide to the Ukrainians additional capabilities. The United States will continue to utilize all available tools to support Ukraine's Armed Forces in the face of Russian aggression,” the statement read.

US urges citizens in Russia and Ukraine to leave

The United States issued a warning to its citizens in Ukraine and Russia on Friday. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, US' State Department's Urdu account put up a post in which it claimed that Russian military officials in the war-ridden country may be discriminating against its citizens. "We urge all American citizens in Russia and Ukraine to leave immediately," the tweet read. The development comes as the Joe Biden-led country continues making statements against Russia for the offensive in Ukraine.

Image: AP