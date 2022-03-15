US: Anti-Radiation Tablets Sell Out Due To Panic Buying Fueled By Fears Of Nuclear War

In the midst of the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, US citizens are panic-buying potassium iodide tablets for fear of a nuclear war with Moscow. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued several warnings that taking too many anti-radiation pills can be fatal.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has reignited fears of radioactive fallout from an attack on one of Ukraine's nuclear power reactors, or possibly a nuclear bomb. The pills, which can reverse the effects of radiation poisoning, have seen an increase in demand as a result. The pills' manufacturer, IOSAT, has sold out of $14 (approx Rs 1073) packs on its website, but similar tablets are now available for $149 (approx Rs 11418) on eBay.

The most recent potassium iodine scare occurred in the United States in 2011, following the Japanese earthquake and tsunami that wreaked havoc on the Fukushima nuclear power plant. People were forced to put up notices at Whole Foods stores advising them that taking too many of the pills was dangerous. Due to an increase in demand for the pills, which are not dangerous in small doses, the CDC is now warning that taking too many potassium iodide pills could be fatal.

The thyroid, an endocrine gland in the neck that produces hormones that regulate the body, is known to be harmed by radioactive iodide. According to the CDC, once released into the atmosphere, it can be inhaled and contaminate local water, soil, plants, and animals.

If the thyroid gland is exposed to radiation, it will be unable to distinguish between radioiodine and ordinary iodine and will absorb both, with excessive exposure being the main cause of thyroid cancer. When taken as prescribed, potassium iodide can swiftly saturate the thyroid, effectively blocking radioactive iodine absorption.

Anti-Radiation pills' prices have skyrocketed

According to CNN, manufacturers of potassium iodide in the United States have recently reported rapidly depleted inventories as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24. Meanwhile, to fulfil the rising demand for tablets, prices have been jacked up. Four boxes of Thyrosafe potassium iodide tablets were advertised for $149.50 (approx Rs 11457) on eBay on Monday.

A box of IOSAT 130 mg pills was listed for $89.95 apiece on another website. According to CNN, the 14-pack package of IOSAT tablets, manufactured by Anbex, is still available for $13.99 on the manufacturer's website. Because of the rising use of potassium iodide pills, the CDC has issued a warning that a single dose only protects the thyroid gland for 24 hours and that taking more than one dose may cause more harm than good.

(With agency inputs)

Image: Shutterstock