Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, believes that Washington's anti-Russia rhetoric is starting to jeopardise international security and that he is willing to speak with any US politician about how to strengthen strategic stability. Anatoly Antonov was responding to remarks made by US Senator Rick Scott, who had previously indicated that sending US troops to Ukraine should not be completely ruled out.

Senator Rick Scott of the United States said in an interview that sending US soldiers to Ukraine should not be ruled out totally. According to The Hill, he further added that "You should always keep all your options open … I don’t think you should ever take it off the table."

Antonov told journalists that "Anti-Russian rhetoric in the US has reached the point of absurdity. There is an impression that local politicians are not fully aware of their statements. The slogans voiced in Washington are becoming more and more irresponsible, provocative, and, most importantly, extremely risky for international security," in response to Scott's statements, Sputnik reported.

Scott's words might be understood as a demand for a direct conflict between the main nuclear powers, according to the Russian envoy, who encouraged US politicians to return to common sense and seek to restore diplomacy. Any American politician, including members of the upper and lower houses of Congress, is welcome to meet with me to discuss methods to strengthen strategic stability, Antonov added. Moreover, last week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki stated that the US administration has no plans to send soldiers to Ukraine under any circumstances.

Russia-Ukraine war

As Moscow strives to cut off the Ukrainian government from the sea, Russia's military is aiming to add to its victories in the south, advancing closer to the crucial port city of Odesa. Outside of Kyiv, violent strikes and counterattacks have taken place as Ukrainian soldiers fight to keep the Russians from surrounding the city. The massive armed convoy approaching Kyiv from the north appears to be largely halted, and the Ukrainian military claims to have attacked it where they can.

Further, during a teleconference with US senators, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly made a desperate request for eastern Europe to deliver Russian-built aircraft to Ukraine. He also asked for a no-fly zone, military help, a boycott on Russian oil and Visa and Mastercard to be suspended in Russia.

