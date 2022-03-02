US Appalled By Russian Bombing Near Babyn Yar Holocaust; Condemns 'brutal' Attack

In a continued attempt to condemn Russia's 'unjustified' attack on Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that reports of a Russian missile attack nearby Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, the site of a World War II massacre, is 'brutal'. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had informed that on Tuesday, a Russian missile strike that appeared to target a TV tower in Ukraine’s capital also hit the nearby Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial. While five people were reported dead in an attack by Russian forces.

"We are appalled by reports that Russian bombs have struck near the memorial site of Babyn Yar, killing more people where tens of thousands of Jews were massacred in the Holocaust. We condemn this brutal war against Ukraine", Antony Blinken said in a tweet.

We are appalled by reports that Russian bombs have struck near the memorial site of Babyn Yar, killing more people where tens of thousands of Jews were massacred in the Holocaust. We condemn this brutal war against Ukraine. https://t.co/qvazYHjgIH — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 2, 2022

Responding to the attack on Babyn Yar Museum, Volodymyr Zelensky said, "History repeating".

To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

Tuesday’s strike was viewed as the latest example of what human rights groups repeatedly described as the 'indiscriminate attacks by Russian forces'. Though Moscow assured to target only targeting military infrastructure, missiles and artillery shells have attacked residential areas in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and across Ukraine.

Russia's attack on the Holocaust memorial carried particular symbolic weight as over two days in September 1941, more than 33,000 Jews were shot dead by Nazi-led killing squads in a campaign against the Soviet Union

In a statement, the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem called on the international community “to safeguard civilian lives as well as these historical sites because of their irreplaceable value.”

While Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemning the attack said that they would help Ukraine rebuild the site.

Ukraine crisis

The Russian military is stepping up its offensive and moving its forces closer towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Also, an enormous Russian military convoy lumbered its way to Kyiv, which intensified the fight in the country's capital on Monday. According to reports, Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv was also under more heavy bombardment on Tuesday after at least 11 people were reported dead.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

