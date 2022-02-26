The United States has appreciated South Korea's decision to support and join efforts to impose sanctions against Russia for its unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. "We welcome our South Korean allies' decision. We welcome their willingness to impose sanctions on Russia as so several other countries are doing," John Kirby, spokesperson for US Defense Department, stated during a media briefing, Yonhap news agency reported. Following Russia's ongoing miltary opertion in Ukraine, Seoul stated it will join the global community in imposing sanctions on Moscow, including export limits against President Vladimir Putin-led government.

"As a responsible member of the international community, the Korean government will support and join [its] efforts, including economic sanctions, to curb [Russia's] armed invasion and resolve the situation peacefully,” the South Korean foreign affairs ministry said Friday in a Twitter post.

According to Kirby, the international community's message was a clear condemnation of the Russian incursion. "I believe the message is clear: Russian President Putin is isolating himself and his people with his reckless and illegal acts. Many countries across the world have come together to impose sanctions against Russia. They are unequivocally denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Again, we appreciate South Korea's contributions to that effort," the US Defence Department's spokesperson said. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the Council of Europe's decision to suspend Russia's membership.

US welcomes Council of Europe's move to suspend Russia

According to him, Russia's actions in Ukraine are unacceptable and undermine the Council of Europe's values. "The United States welcomes the Council of Europe's swift action to immediately suspend Russia. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine clearly violates the values we share with the Council of Europe," Blinken said in a tweet. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio stated on Friday that Russia has been suspended from the Council of Europe following its unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The Council of Europe was established after World War II to promote human rights and the rule of law across Europe. Notably, the Council of Europe is separate from the European Union.

Russia continues to attack Ukraine on third consecutive day

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, which subsequently extended across the country. The army took control of the Kyiv hydroelectric facility in the latest capture by the Russian military. It's to mention that Russia has previously stated that it is solely attacking Ukrainian army installations as it continues to strike its former soviet ally for the third consecutive day. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed on Friday that the country's armed forces have blocked Kyiv from the West after successfully landing at the Gostomel airstrip on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

(Image: AP)