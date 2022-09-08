US Approves Additional $675mn In Weapons For Ukraine To Fight Against Russian Aggression

As the war between Russia and Ukraine goes unabated with Ukrainian forces showing tough resilience against Russian aggression, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday confirmed that President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million. The US has provided this aid to help Ukrainian forces fight against the Russian forces as the war has entered day 197.

Notably, the weapons provided by America to help Ukraine fight against Russia would include ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), reported The Washington Post, citing a US official.

In addition to ammunition, the US Defense Department will also send vehicles and other equipment to Ukraine. Austin made the announcement at the start of a meeting with senior officials from allied countries on Thursday at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The US Defence Chief stated that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armoured ambulances, anti-tank systems, and more. Austin gathered officials from allied countries to renew their commitment to military support for Ukraine "for the long haul." Austin held an in-person meeting with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was attended by the representatives of a dozen nations who stand in favour of Ukraine.

This development comes at a time when the US has accused Russia of using filtration centres in eastern Ukraine and western Russia to detain, interrogate, and, in some cases, abuse thousands of Ukrainians, a senior White House official has said. Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States assessed that the Kremlin views filtration operations as crucial to their efforts to annex areas of Ukraine under their control. Later, at the United Nations, US Ambassador to the UN Thomas Greenfield also reiterated that Russia should stop its filtration operations immediately. Greenfield said that Moscow must allow the UN's independent observers and humanitarian and human rights organisations access to these filtration sites and to those who have been sent to Russia.

