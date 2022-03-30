The United States' Joe Biden government has approved a approximately $6 billion foreign military sale to Poland of Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 main battle tanks and supporting equipment. The clearance came hours after US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III conducted a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, with Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak on Thursday morning.

According to Lloyd J. Austin III, "In response to Poland's formal request in July of 2021, Secretary Blinken and I have relayed our intent to Congress to offer Poland the opportunity to acquire 250 M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks. The timeframe for delivery of these tanks is currently under discussion. This is most modern version of Abrams, and will provide Poland with a highly-advanced tank capability."

"I'd like to thank you for the fact that Polish armed forces will be equipped with Abrams tanks," said Polish Defense Minister Blaszczak.

US troops assisting Ukrainians in Poland on using weapons

Furthermore, US troops in Poland have been training Ukrainians on how to utilise the weapons that the West has been supplying to Ukraine. President Joe Biden stated on Monday that US forces in Poland have been "assisting in the training of Ukrainian military." The troops were sent to support NATO's eastern flank in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The training is yet another method that the US has assisted the Ukrainian military while avoiding direct engagement with Russian forces, which may spark a larger conflict. In the last month alone, the US has allocated $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, with plans to provide more than 9,000 shoulder-fired anti-tank weapons, including Javelins; nearly 7,000 small arms, including machine guns and grenade launchers; 20 million rounds of ammunition; and 100 armed drones to Ukraine's armed forces.

Image: AP